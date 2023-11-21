SA RE GA MA PA Season 31: Exclusive! Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Sam Bahadur

Sare Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The audience are loving the new season and the talent on the show is commendable. As per sources, Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 20:44
Vicky

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and this time as well, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The last season was telecasted in the year 2021 and the judges were Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan. The show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Once again, Zee Tv is back with the 31st Season of the show and the auditions have begun.

This season will also be hosted by Aditya Narayan and the judges will be Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya this time.

This season, the judges will be bringing in the best of talent and it would be difficult to judge the contestants.

The new season has begun and the fans gave it thumbs up and love the contestants on the show.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! THIS IS WHEN Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur will stream on the OTT platform? Read to Find Out!

As per sources, Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Sam Bahadur.

They would be discussing the movie and would have some fun sessions with the judges and the host of the show.

The singers of the show would be singing the actors' songs from their respective movies and would be giving them a tribute.

Are you excited to see Vicky, Fatima and Sanya on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ : Who is Sam Bahadur, the man Vicky Kaushal is representing in his upcoming movie, Sam Bahadur

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 20:44

