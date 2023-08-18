Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 34 : Exclusive! Judge Anu Malik reveals how a reality show helps a contestant and how he deals with the difference of opinions when it comes to the judges

MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and this time as well, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The last season was telecasted in the year 2021 and the judges were Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan. The show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Once again, Zee Tv is back with the 31st Season of the show and the auditions have begun.

This season will also be hosted by Aditya Narayan and the judges will be Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya this time.

This season, the judges will be bringing in the best of talent and it would be difficult to judge the contestants.

The show went on air on the weekend and the fans gave it a thumbs up. They are loving the contestants on the show.

Anu Malik is a renowned music composer of the Hindi film industry and his songs have been chartbusters.

ALSO READ :EXCLUSIVE! Udit Narayan to grace Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa GRAND FINALE

He is one of the judges on the show and TellyChakkar got in touch with the music director to ask him how he managed the differences the judges had with a particular contestant and how does a reality show help the latter.

What is new for the audience to watch this season?

The new concept of the show is that two contestants will get a chance to sing for me and their life will begin from here. Many people said that the contestants coming on the show talk about their back story and then what happens to them, no one knows. For the first time on any reality show, the contestant would be given a song and Zee Music would launch him.

How do you balance the shoot of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and other projects?

We have to manage things. Snce my childhood, I knew the kind of songs I wanted to make. Such songs that the ordinary people would like to hear and relax themselves. So when these shows started, I decided that I will choose such singers who will help these contestants to reach a vast audience.

How does a reality show help a contestant?

It's very helpful and during our time, there weren't any shows like this. I used to go and sing everywhere in lanes, so that my talent would get noticed. We didn't know who to approach and how to reach people. But these days these contestants have all the facilities. Their talent reaches so many music directors and movie makers.

Many people who are from a middle class family cannot reach us and that's why shows like this are made, so that they can come and showcase their talent.

Sometimes on reality shows, the judges have different opinions, this season, how are you going to handle it?

It's good that the judges have different opinions. If Neeti says something, I would agree as she is a very talented singer and knows what she is saying. I also listen to Himesh's point of view. He is a very good composer and singer. But when I put my point of view they also listen. There are times when we agree to disagree, but we choose the best singer as per our choices.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience have given the new season a thumbs up as the contestants on the show are very talented.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner Neelanjana Ray talks about her future plans and reveals her best memories on the show