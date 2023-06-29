Saadhika Syal shares her excitement being a part of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3!

MUMBAI :Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have garnered widespread acclaim for their compelling portrayal of Ram and Priya in the third season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 on Sony Entertainment Television. With its perfect blend of drama, romance, and suspense, the show has captivated audiences across ages. In the ongoing track, the wedding preparations are in full swing at the Kapoor Mansion. However, a twist unfolds as Kriti (played by Saadhika Syal), with the help of Ram's cousin Shreya, successfully sabotages Ram and Priya's wedding. Fortunately, Ram's best friend Shardul comes to the rescue and devises a plan to salvage the situation. With Shardul's assistance, Ram convinces Priya's father to agree to the wedding.

Talking about the ongoing track, actor Saadhika Syal says, “Kriti is an independent and career-oriented woman who is determined to excel professionally. She prioritized her career over her personal life and convinced Ram to enter a contract marriage. However, as time passed by, she realizes that her professional success came at the expense of losing Ram. Now, faced with the consequences of her decisions, Kriti is determined to rectify the situation and does everything possible to win Ram back. As the story unfolds further, only time will reveal whether Kriti's choices lead to losing Ram forever or if destiny has other plans in store.”

As the story progresses, viewers will witness Kriti's relentless efforts to persuade Ram to call off the wedding. Moreover, she also attempts to disclose to Ram's mother, Shalini Kapoor, that she is Ram’s girlfriend and not Priya. Will Kriti succeed in her attempts, and will Ram finally reveal the truth to his mother?

