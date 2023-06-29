Saadhika Syal shares her excitement being a part of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 11:30
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3!

MUMBAI :Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have garnered widespread acclaim for their compelling portrayal of Ram and Priya in the third season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 on Sony Entertainment Television. With its perfect blend of drama, romance, and suspense, the show has captivated audiences across ages. In the ongoing track, the wedding preparations are in full swing at the Kapoor Mansion. However, a twist unfolds as Kriti (played by Saadhika Syal), with the help of Ram's cousin Shreya, successfully sabotages Ram and Priya's wedding. Fortunately, Ram's best friend Shardul comes to the rescue and devises a plan to salvage the situation. With Shardul's assistance, Ram convinces Priya's father to agree to the wedding.

Talking about the ongoing track, actor Saadhika Syal says, “Kriti is an independent and career-oriented woman who is determined to excel professionally. She prioritized her career over her personal life and convinced Ram to enter a contract marriage. However, as time passed by, she realizes that her professional success came at the expense of losing Ram. Now, faced with the consequences of her decisions, Kriti is determined to rectify the situation and does everything possible to win Ram back. As the story unfolds further, only time will reveal whether Kriti's choices lead to losing Ram forever or if destiny has other plans in store.”

As the story progresses, viewers will witness Kriti's relentless efforts to persuade Ram to call off the wedding. Moreover, she also attempts to disclose to Ram's mother, Shalini Kapoor, that she is Ram’s girlfriend and not Priya. Will Kriti succeed in her attempts, and will Ram finally reveal the truth to his mother?

Make sure to tune in to 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3' every Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

 

 

 

Nakuul Mehta .Disha Parmar Ram Priya Shalini Kapoor Kriti TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 11:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Amitabh Bachchan put this condition in front of the makers before saying yes to Kaun Banega Crorepati 23 years back
MUMBAI ::Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-...
SatyaPrem Ki Katha movie review: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are excellent in this film which is A Must Watch, 100 Takka!
MUMBAI : It's been really long we have seen a good romantic film and after watching the trailer of SatyaPrem Ki Katha...
Imlie: OMG! Dhairya almost confesses his feelings to Imlie, Atharva turns furious
MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the leap...
WOW! Did you know that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopda's sister Harsha Chopda is also an actress?
MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda has become a household name for his character Abhimanyu Birla in Star Plus' long-running show...
Whoa! Meet Rekha’s sister Radha who missed becoming a superstar; she has a link to Dimple Kapadia
MUMBAI: Rekha has been one of the most loved iconic actresses of Indian cinema. Who can forget her brilliant...
Katha Ankahee: Aww! Katha daydreams about Viaan, finds herself blushing
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
SatyaPrem Ki Katha
SatyaPrem Ki Katha movie review: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are excellent in this film which is A Must Watch, 100 Takka!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kaun Banega Crorepati 23 years back
What! Amitabh Bachchan put this condition in front of the makers before saying yes to Kaun Banega Crorepati 23 years back
Harshad Chopda
WOW! Did you know that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopda's sister Harsha Chopda is also an actress?
Pushpa Impossible
“Pushpa’s positivity and hopefulness motivates people” - says, Karuna Pandey from Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Kya Baat Hai! “I wish more boys come in as contestants as then, I would finally have a boyfriend for my love story to begin in the house” - Manisha Rani
Neil Bhatt
Neil Bhatt Films Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Crucial Sequence Despite In High Fever!
Mahajan
Will Yuvika join the Mahajan office and solve the mystery behind her father’s scandal?