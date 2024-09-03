Saanand Verma: Every day must be celebrated as Women’s Day

MUMBAI: Actor Saanand Verma says that we must respect and cherish the women in our live, so much so that we must celebrate every day as Women’s Day. He says that he tries to make the women in his life feel special every day.

“Women’s Day holds a lot of significance because women are the biggest power and it's impossible to do anything without her. The sad part is that women had to face a lot of injustice because ours has been a male-dominated society since forever. Women have been seen as weak and men are considered to be strong. To end the discrimination between women and men, days like Women’s day should be celebrated,” he says.

He adds, “For me, every day is Women’s Day and I celebrate it regularly. I touch my mother’s feet five times a day, and I believe that without her blessings, I am nothing.”

Ask him what is the way to a women’s heart, and he says, “If you want to win a woman’s heart then you must understand her feelings, women are a symbol of love and you should love them with all your heart. Don’t look at them as weak, appreciate her in your life and fulfil her dreams. If you do this, you would win her heart. Women love when men make them laugh, so you should always try to make her smile and laugh. The best thing about women is that they are multitaskers, Men find it difficult to multitask. I think in today’s times, there are so many laws supporting women and their empowerment. There are so many NGOs and government bodies to empower women, and also there’s so much contribution from women in every field, including our industry.”