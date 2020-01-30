Saar Kashyap roped in for BBC’s Tezpur General Store

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve already informed the viewers about BBC coming up with an interesting show tentatively titled Tezpur General Store.

We also reported about actors Sunny Sachdeva, Sandeep Sharma, Chandralekha Mukherjee and Shreya Kapoor being roped in as the leads in the show. A source close to the project revealed that it will be a 52-episode series and will air on a new channel. The story of the project will revolve around the mysteries of a general store based in Tezpur.

Now, the latest update is that actor Saar Kashyap will also join the project.

A source close to the show revealed that Saar will play a negative role in the show which will be quite prominent.

We couldn’t connect with Saar for a comment.

Saar is known for his stint in Padmavat, Laut Aao Trisha and Badi Door Se Aaye Hai.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.