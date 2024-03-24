Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Rupal Patel opens up about her initial reaction to the viral 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' clip

MUMBAI: Rupal Patel's appearance on Saath Nibhana Saathiya helped make her a household name. One of her lines from the show went viral during the nationwide lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak, thanks to the musical touch added by prominent music composer and social media star Yashraj Mukhate. Rupal recently talked about how she felt when she first saw her viral video.

Rupal Patel revealed during an interview with the popular news portal that she was filming a different Star Plus show and that the crew members were talking about something related to her video. Rupal clarified that one of her family members called her after she got home to tell her about the viral video.

Further, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame added, "Shocked thi jab maine pehli baar dekha. Mera chehra utar gaya. Maine kaha ki yeh toh maine aise dialogue bola hi nahi hai. Matlab kya ho raha hai. Aap yakeen maaniyega ki maine kam se kam teen se chaar baar wo dekha video tab jaake mujhe samjh mein aaya (I was shocked when I watched it for the first time. I was confused. I recall that I did not say that dialogue in this way. Trust me, I watched that video at least three to four times, and then I got an understanding of it)."

Rupal Patel further on the situation by saying that she spoke with Yashraj over the phone and thanked him for presenting her discussion freshly. The composer was even expecting a warning from her, the actress continued, so Yashraj was taken aback when she sent him well wishes.

Rupal Patel is well-known for her role as Kokila Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, one of the longest-running daily soap operas. Her list of roles also includes appearances in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Tera Mera Saath Rahe. For the uninitiated, Rupal Patel received acting instruction at the National School of Drama.

