Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Rupal Patel opens up about her initial reaction to the viral 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' clip

One of her lines from the show went viral during the nationwide lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak, thanks to the musical touch added by prominent music composer and social media star Yashraj Mukhate. Rupal recently talked about how she felt when she first saw her viral video.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/24/2024 - 10:15
Rupal

MUMBAI: Rupal Patel's appearance on Saath Nibhana Saathiya helped make her a household name. One of her lines from the show went viral during the nationwide lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak, thanks to the musical touch added by prominent music composer and social media star Yashraj Mukhate. Rupal recently talked about how she felt when she first saw her viral video.

Also read:Audience's Favourite Rupal Patel Aka Kokila Ben Is Back On Star Plus; We Wonder What Surprise Awaits!

Rupal Patel revealed during an interview with the popular news portal that she was filming a different Star Plus show and that the crew members were talking about something related to her video. Rupal clarified that one of her family members called her after she got home to tell her about the viral video.

Further, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame added, "Shocked thi jab maine pehli baar dekha. Mera chehra utar gaya. Maine kaha ki yeh toh maine aise dialogue bola hi nahi hai. Matlab kya ho raha hai. Aap yakeen maaniyega ki maine kam se kam teen se chaar baar wo dekha video tab jaake mujhe samjh mein aaya (I was shocked when I watched it for the first time. I was confused. I recall that I did not say that dialogue in this way. Trust me, I watched that video at least three to four times, and then I got an understanding of it)."

Rupal Patel further on the situation by saying that she spoke with Yashraj over the phone and thanked him for presenting her discussion freshly. The composer was even expecting a warning from her, the actress continued, so Yashraj was taken aback when she sent him well wishes.

Rupal Patel is well-known for her role as Kokila Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, one of the longest-running daily soap operas. Her list of roles also includes appearances in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Tera Mera Saath Rahe. For the uninitiated, Rupal Patel received acting instruction at the National School of Drama.

Also read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Rupal Patel says Kokila will not return to the show

 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit –  Pinkvilla

 

Rupal Patel Kokila ben Star Plus Saath Nibhana Saathiya Anupama Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Teri Meri Doriyaann Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Aankh Micholi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/24/2024 - 10:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gives importance to Shah family, Adhya feels humiliated
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Sidharth Malhotra shares fond memories of his first paycheck from an advertisement; Says ‘Uss waqt humare waqt ki itni hi keemat thi’
MUMBAI : Among the most attractive and accomplished actors working today is Sidharth Malhotra. With his outstanding...
Jhanak Spoiler: Shrishti embarrasses Jhanak on stage
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Vicky Kaushal addresses Sam Bahadur vs Animal clash; Says ‘It was not the quintessential masala film’
MUMBAI: Despite the clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal during the time of Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal remained...
Holi 2024: Sholay, Mohabbatein, Darr and other movies with memorable Holi songs
MUMBAI: The most loved festival of colour; Holi is just around the corner and we see a few posts where people and...
Udne Ki Asha Spoiler: Sachin gets arrested by the police, is unable to get away
MUMBAI: Udne Ki Asha starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Hasora is a promising new show which is all set to launch on Star...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra shares fond memories of his first paycheck from an advertisement; Says ‘Uss waqt humare waqt ki itni hi keemat thi’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Neil
Neil Bhatt reacts to 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' surging TRPs following Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma's entry
Shivam
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit aka Shivam Khajuria reveals whom he missed the most while on break from the sets; Says ‘I missed everything’
Sriti
Sriti Jha opens up about the challenge of portraying unrelatable scenes in TV shows; Says ‘There are times when I read a scene’
Rati Pandey
Rati Pandey opens up about career highlights and facing discrimination as a TV actress; Says ‘I never repeated any character’
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit says Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya ‘Probably, that could have been the launch’
Munawar
MTV Splitsvilla: Munawar Faruqui, Urofi Javed, Faisu and Jannat Zubair to be the guests on the show with a lot of twists and turns this season