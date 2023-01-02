Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actress Deepika Agarwal to make her Punjabi film debut

MUMBAI : Actress Deepika Agarwal who was last seen playing a fashion designer in popular daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 will soon make her a Punjabi film debut.

The actress will be seen playing the parallel lead in director Avtar Singh's upcoming film 'Ji Wife Ki Movie'. Speaking about her film debut, Deepika said, "This is my first Punjabi project and I play a very fun character Mona. It was a privilege to work with Avtar ji and my co star Roshan Prince among others."

A Ranjeev Singla production, the film is written by Aman Sandhu of Kudiya Jawan Bappu Pareshan fame.

The film also stars Karamjit Anmol, Anita Devgan, Harby Sangha, Sakshi Magoo, Nisha Banno, Ekta Gulati Khera, Sardar Sohi, Anita Shabdish, Malkeet Rauni, Lucky Dhaliwal, Peet Anand, Gurteg Guri, Jasmine Jassi, among others.

Shot in Mohali, the film is slated to release on February 24, 2023.