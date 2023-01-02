Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actress Deepika Agarwal to make her Punjabi film debut

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 14:08
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actress Deepika Agarwal to make her Punjabi film debut

MUMBAI : Actress Deepika Agarwal who was last seen playing a fashion designer in popular daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 will soon make her a Punjabi film debut.

The actress will be seen playing the parallel lead in director Avtar Singh's upcoming film 'Ji Wife Ki Movie'. Speaking about her film debut, Deepika said, "This is my first Punjabi project and I play a very fun character Mona. It was a privilege to work with Avtar ji and my co star Roshan Prince among others."

A Ranjeev Singla production, the film is written by Aman Sandhu of Kudiya Jawan Bappu Pareshan fame.

The film also stars Karamjit Anmol, Anita Devgan, Harby Sangha, Sakshi Magoo, Nisha Banno, Ekta Gulati Khera, Sardar Sohi, Anita Shabdish, Malkeet Rauni, Lucky Dhaliwal, Peet Anand, Gurteg Guri, Jasmine Jassi, among others.

Shot in Mohali, the film is slated to release on February 24, 2023.

Star Plus Actress Deepika Agarwal Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Gehna Anant Kanak Sneha Jain Harsh Nagar Akanksha Juneja Nadia Himani Aliraza Namdar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 14:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie wants to protect Atharva from Chini, will reveal the truth?
MUMBAI :Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Lawyer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya makes shocking statements on Twitter
MUMBAI  :Two years ago in 2020, a report was doing the rounds that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya were...
Shreyansh Kaurav hints at upcoming bonding between Abhir and Abhimanyu on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, check out
MUMBAI  :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers up to speed with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and...
Exclusive! Ranvir Shorey roped in for web series titled First Page for Zee5
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and Television,...
Naagin’s Anita Hassanandani wants her hubby Rohit to take romance lessons from this couple
MUMBAI Anita Hassnandani is one popular face on television that doesn't need any introduction. The diva has been...
Recent Stories
Lawyer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya makes shocking statements on Twitter
Lawyer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya makes shocking statements on Twitter

Latest Video

Related Stories
Shreyansh Kaurav hints at upcoming bonding between Abhir and Abhimanyu on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, check out
Shreyansh Kaurav hints at upcoming bonding between Abhir and Abhimanyu on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, check out
Naagin’s Anita Hassanandani wants her hubby Rohit to take romance lessons from this couple
Naagin’s Anita Hassanandani wants her hubby Rohit to take romance lessons from this couple
Did Hetal Yadav just hint at an upcoming Twist in Imlie?
Did Hetal Yadav just hint at an upcoming Twist in Imlie?
Shabir Ahluwalia's luxurious trip to the Maldives with his family is every travel bug's dream! Check it out!
Shabir Ahluwalia's luxurious trip to the Maldives with his family is every travel bug's dream! Check it out!
This is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod’s favorite sweet craving, find out what
This is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod’s favorite sweet craving, find out what
Why was Rachana Mistry aka Vidhi emotional while shooting This scene on Na Umra Ki Seema Ho? Find out here
Why was Rachana Mistry aka Vidhi emotional while shooting This scene on Na Umra Ki Seema Ho? Find out here