Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: SUPERB! Gehna’s savior marks his entry into the mental asylum

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, which airs on Star Plus, is one of the most popular shows. The upcoming episode has a lot of drama in store for the viewers.

As per the ongoing story, Kanak plays her dirty game and proves Gehna delusional.

The Desais get confused when Kanak forcefully gets Gehna admitted to the mental asylum.

And this is when the tables finally turn.

Gehna faces a hell-like environment in the mental asylum and the situation deteriorates when the doctors forcefully give her an electric shock.

Gehna calls out Anant’s name and faces torture on the hospital bed.

Finally, Gehna’s savior marks his entry into the mental asylum and interestingly, this new man is Anant.

Produced under Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a television drama series. A sequel to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, it premiered on 19 October 2020 on Star Plus. The show stars Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar in the lead roles.

