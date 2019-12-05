Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Kunal Singh to be seen in Naagin 4

MUMBAI: Since Ekta Kapoor has announced the fourth installment of her popular supernatural fantasy drama series Naagin, fans can't contain their excitement. The Naagin series has been one of the most popular shows of the small screen, and every season has been more popular than the previous one.

And now, with the fourth season all set to hit the small screens in just a few days, the anticipation level is at its peak. The promos are making our wait even longer and harder.

Kunal Singh who rose to fame with Saath Nibhana Saathiya has also bagged a role in the series. According to IWM Buzz, a reliable source stated that Kunal will play an interesting role in the show.

As we all know, this time, Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin are all set to don the naagin avatar and wow us. While fans have happily welcomed these two beautiful naagins, the promos promise lots of fun and thrill, which will keep us at the edge of our seats.

Credits: India Forums