Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s Tanya Sharma to star in a short film

11 Nov 2019 05:22 PM

MUMBAI: Tanya Sharma came into limelight with her performance in the show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She is also known for her work in Udaan. Now the actress is gearing up for a short film.

According to the media reports, Tanya, who also has her own YouTube channel, is all set to play the female lead in a short film called Sirat. Piyush Sharma, who is best known as the current contestant in MTV's Splitsvilla X2, will be seen opposite her.

The project is directed by Sachin Gupta, who has earlier directed films like Paranthe Wali Gali, Thoda Lutf Thoda Ishq, and Pakhi amongst others. Reports further stated that the actors have wrapped up the shoot.

