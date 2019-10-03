News

SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah goes the Lage Raho Munna Bhai way!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Oct 2019 08:22 PM

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with a special episode dedicated to the Mahatma’s teachings and values. The show covered all aspects of his life’s journey, from his place of birth to his schooling and other places of historical significance.


The special episode featured Tapu Sena, Master Bhide, and Champak Chacha at important locations connected with the Mahatma’s life, including Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Porbandar, and Maharashtra. Some of these locations included Kirti Mandir, Porbandar; Kochrab Ashram and Gandhi Smarak Sangrahalay at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad; Mahatma Gandhi Museum, Rajkot; and Sevagram Ashram Pratishthan, Wardha.

In the upcoming episodes, we have heard that the show will go the Lage Raho Munna Bhai way.

As per the plot, Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) and other Gokuldham members will able to see Mahatma Gandhi. Baapu will teach everyone the principle of life.

Tags > Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, TMKOC, Neela Telefilms, SAB TV, Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Shaminn
Shaminn
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan

past seven days