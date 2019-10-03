SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah goes the Lage Raho Munna Bhai way!

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with a special episode dedicated to the Mahatma’s teachings and values. The show covered all aspects of his life’s journey, from his place of birth to his schooling and other places of historical significance.



The special episode featured Tapu Sena, Master Bhide, and Champak Chacha at important locations connected with the Mahatma’s life, including Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Porbandar, and Maharashtra. Some of these locations included Kirti Mandir, Porbandar; Kochrab Ashram and Gandhi Smarak Sangrahalay at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad; Mahatma Gandhi Museum, Rajkot; and Sevagram Ashram Pratishthan, Wardha.



In the upcoming episodes, we have heard that the show will go the Lage Raho Munna Bhai way.



As per the plot, Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) and other Gokuldham members will able to see Mahatma Gandhi. Baapu will teach everyone the principle of life.