News

Sachet Parampara: 'Rararara' song of 'Tanhaji' was a challenge

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Nov 2019 04:52 PM

MUMBAI: After composing the blockbuster song "Bekhayali" in "Kabir Singh", composer duo Sachet-Parampara are back too woo the audience, with the theme song "Rararara" in Ajay Devgn's ambitious upcoming period drama, "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

Talking about the song, Parampara Thakur said: "'Rararara' is a war cry. We have very few songs based on war cries. This song has a motivational essence and high energy. So, given a chance we had a brilliant time composing the track for 'Tanhaji' and our favorite Ajay Devgn sir. The song has shaped up brilliantly in the trailer. People are tweeting and commenting a lot about the song that is playing at the back throughout the trailer."

Naturally, Sachet is "elated" with the response that the song is enjoying. "I am really very happy to see the response. People can expect more madness. I hope this haunting melody stays with them forever. The song was challenging yet exciting, and we discovered a new dimension altogether in music. The entire song is based on an Indian classical Raag packed with contemporary music," he added.

Set in the 17th century, "Tanhaji" is directed by Om Raut. The Ajay Devgn co-production casts the actor as Tanaji Malusare, a Maratha military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"Tanhaji" will open in 3D version, besides in regular format, and the film reunites Ajay with wife Kajol on screen.

The film is scheduled to release on January 10.

Source: IANS

Tags > Sachet Parampara, Rararara, Tanhaji, Kabir Singh, Bekhayali, Om Raut, The Ajay Devgn, Tanaji Malusare, Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Kajol, TellyChakkar,

