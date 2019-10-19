News

Sachin Shroff to be seen in MX Player's next

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Oct 2019 03:31 PM

MUMBAI: Sachin Shroff has been part of several television projects. He has acted in shows like Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, Naaginn, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Saat Phere, Naam Gum Jayega, Shagun, and Vishwas. Now, he is all set to star in MX Player’s next.   

The MX Player series is yet to be titled. Directed by Prakash Jha, the series is based on the life of a controversial flamboyant Godman. Reportedly, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol will play the central role in the series. Now, according to the reports, Sachin Shroff has joined the cast of the upcoming project. He will play one of the prominent characters in the series.

