Sachin Tendulkar is completely SMITTEN by this woman and she is not his wife

MUMBAI: Someone made Sachin Tendulkar immensely happy and the bright smile on his face is the proof!

No, the person is not his beloved wife Anjali.

Well, she is none other than his adorable daughter Sara.

Now, you must be wondering how she made her father immensely happy. Well, the legendary cricketer, who is quite active on social media and has 21.8m followers on Instagram, has posted a delightful photo collage.

The photo collage sweetly revealed the reason behind his happiness. One picture sees Sachin showcasing a plate full of yummy beetroot kebabs while the other one sees him showing an empty plate. The other picture also sees his daughter posing with him. Going by his caption, it seems the delicious dish was finished in 60 seconds.

The happy father also thanked his darling daughter for preparing the yummy snacks.

Sharing the picture and tagging Sara, Sachin wrote, “Gone in 60 seconds!

Thanks for the fabulous beetroot kebabs @saratendulkar”

Needless to say, netizens found this post cute. One fan wrote, “So cute Mr Sachin Tendulkar..big fan of urs”

Another commented, “Looks Yummmmmyy.”

One social media user even asked for the recipe. “Receipe please,” read the comment.

