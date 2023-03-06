SAD! 10 actors who are no more a part of Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI : Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin became instantly popular among the fans.

The show is currently in the news for various reasons.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to take a leap soon where many new characters along with a fresh storyline are all set to be seen.

The show has been successfully running on small screens for two and a half years now.

Ahead of the show completing three years, a lot of actors have left the show so far.

So, let's take a look at the actors who are and who will no more be a part of the show:

Aishwarya Sharma

She made an exit as she had nothing more to explore in the show as Paakhi. Aishwarya's exit came as a huge surprise as she was one of the most loved characters.

Ayesha Singh

Sai's character became instantly famous. However, her character will make an exit as the show gears up for a leap.

Harshad Arora

Harshad entered the show a few months ago as Satya. While fans thought that he will have a pivotal role in the show, he will also be making an exit post-leap.

Neil Bhatt

He played the lead role of Virat in the show. Neil's character will also make an exit post-leap.

Sneha Bhawsar

She is seen as Karishma in the show. The actress recently quit the drama series to explore more opportunities.



Yogendra Vikram Singh

The news about Samrat's character dying in the Star Plus' popular show came as a huge shocker for fans. Samrat played a pivotal part in the show and the viewers were quite upset about his exit.

Rupa Divetia

The actress played the role of Samrat's mother in the drama series. Rupa's character ended after the show took a leap last year.

Sachin Shroff

He entered the show a last year for a few months as Shivani's love interest. Sachin also made an exit after the leap.

Mitaali Nag

Mitaali made an exit from the show last year after the leap. The actress played the role of Devyani in the show.

Tanvi Thakker

She replaced Yamini Malhotra and played the role of Shivani bua. Tanvi entered the show last year. The actress's character has ended now as the show is set for another leap.

