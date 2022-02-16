Sad: Actor Deep Sidhu, who protested against new farm laws DIES in a ROAD ACCIDENT

MUMBAI: Actor Deep Sidhu, was arrested by the Delhi Police in February last year in connection with a tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day that spiralled into violence after protesters came to the Red Fort and attacked policemen.

The farmers were protesting against three new farm laws, which were withdrawn by the centre in November 2021.

He got bail in April, but was arrested again just after he was released. He was released on bail a second time in late April, with a court in Delhi making it clear he has to appear for questioning whenever the police called him.

He was out on bail in the Republic Day violence case in January last year has died in a road accident.

The accident happened on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway that bypasses Delhi. Visuals from the accident site show a white Mahindra Scorpio smashed on the rear of a trailer truck; the SUV's driver side area is completely pushed in by the impact. Mr Sidhu was going from Delhi to Bhatinda in Punjab when the SUV in which he was travelling rammed a trailer truck at 9:30 pm today, the police said.

Hospital authorities said he was brought dead.

May Deep Sidhu’s soul rest in peace.

CREDIT: NDTV