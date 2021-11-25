Sad! Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Simba Nagpal Got Evicted Last Night!

MUMBAI: Drama in the Bigg Boss House is always on but despite having some of the biggest celebrity names in the house the TRP’s are low and fans have been waiting for something to spice up the show with and the wildcards are entering with a lot of responsibility on their shoulders, meanwhile, the current contestants are being evicted pretty frequently. In this week's visit to Bigg Boss 15, journalists selected Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin, and Umar Riaz for the bottom six. Following that, the other five housemates had an opportunity to save the contestants. Having failed to win any votes at the end of the challenge, Simba left the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Wild-card contestant Abhijit Bichukale shows symptoms of COVID, under strict quarantine?

Simba became famous after appearing in Splitsvilla and Roadies. Playing the lead role in the Colors television series Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki made him a household name.

While Simba Nagpal was criticized for sleeping and for being lazy on Bigg Boss and didn't get involved in the game at all and paying little attention to any drama going on around him But Simba was liked by a lot of fans who had saved him from eviction and kept him in the house for almost 2 months.

Salman Khan did compliment him multiple times for his good-looking charms and Farah Khan, too, had said she would love to cast Simba in one of her films.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Simba said that he wouldn't let anyone take advantage of him. Additionally, the actor said that he would never wish to hurt anyone inside or outside the home.

While talking about his game plan he said, “My biggest fear is that I might say something which hurts someone. I also don’t want to upset Salman Bhai with my actions. I am not someone who would do something like this but sometimes, in the heat of the moment, things can go wrong,”

After Simba Nagpal leaves Bigg Boss 15, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee of season 13 who have been frequent guests in the season past theirs will enter as wild cards or ‘ASLI VIP’.

In other news Rakhi Sawant, last year's finalist, replaces Bigg Boss Marathi fame Abhijeet Bichukale as the new wild card after Bichukale tested positive for Covid-19.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar!

Credits: The Indian Express

ALSO READ: Oh No: Devoleena Bhattacharjee narrates a HORRIFIC INCIDENT on how her teacher MISBEHAVED with her!