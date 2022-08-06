Sad! Bigg Boss 15 fame Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat break up

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat appear to have broken up. Celebrity breakups are never easy, not only do they take a toll on the celeb couple but their fans too.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 17:56
MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat appear to have broken up. Celebrity breakups are never easy, not only do they take a toll on the celeb couple but their fans too. Shamita and Raqesh had both met on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT and fallen in love. This might come as a shock to fans who were considering Raqesh's move to Mumbai a chance to get closer to Shamita.

A source said, "Shamita and Raqesh have amicably parted ways. Both of them have immense respect for each other and will continue to be friends."

Contrary to this, Shamita had told a news portal very recently that they don't bother about separation rumours.

She had said, "We (Raqesh and I) have consciously made an effort to not let these things affect us too much. A relationship is about two people only. It can’t be about the rest of the world and what they think about you. Luckily, we both are very secure people..so it doesn’t affect us."

After Shamita got out of Bigg Boss 15, rumours have been rife about the two going their own ways. Both of them have denied the speculations on their social media handles and interviews. But the buzz hasn't stopped.

It remains to be seen if the two will make a formal announcement of their break-up on social media.

There were reports that differences between Shamita and Raqesh started when the actor wanted her to shift to Pune. Shamita wanted to stay in Mumbai and work on her career as she got fame after immense hard work.

Recently, Raqesh purchashed a house in Mumbai, and their fans couldn't be happier for them and even insisted that the couple get married.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI

