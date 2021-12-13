Sad: Fans call Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship TOXIC!

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s chemistry has been loved by the audience.

The two go by the hashtag of #TejRan on social media however, recently Salman Khan spoke in support of Tejasswi and questioned Karan’s possessiveness for her. Tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode witnessed a few questions being raised on them by fans and avid viewers of the show.

Fans’ questions for the contestants were played during the latest episode. Evidently, Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship seemed to be on their radar. A fan questions Karan’s behaviour towards Tejasswi and asked why does he have a problem with heer friendships in the house. He called their relationship ‘toxic’ and asked when will the latter do something about it.

The fan threw light on how Karan is fine with talking and discussing things in the house but is never ok when she does the same.

Later, another fan came up with a similar question for Tejasswi and asked why is she in the game when she only has to play for Karan. She stated that the actress seems to be the weakest contestant of all and is not playing for herself at all.

“Karan ki wajah se dab rhi hai,” she stated. The fan added thata even though Tejasswi always said that she would only play for herself, that doesn't seem to be the case currently. Giving her clarification and answering the questions, Tejasswi said that her relationship with Karan is not at all ‘toxic’. “I don’t think so aisa hai,” she said.

Tejasswi further added that she is as headstrong as she was before and is still playing for herself.

Meanwhile, host for the night Farah Khan added a hilarious note to this conversation too. On a lighter note, she stated that even Rakhi Sawant and Zayed Khan’s chemistry in her film Main Hoon Na was better than Karan and Tejasswi.

