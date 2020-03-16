SAD! Fans HEARTBROKEN seeing Sayuri and Kanha aka KriSa's SEPARATION in Woh To Hai Albelaa, want them to reunite

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa is ruling several hearts with its interesting storyline.

The viewers are in love with the way the show had kickstarted and it is only getting interesting with every passing day.

Hiba Nawab and Shaheer Sheikh's fresh pairing has worked wonders and they are in love with their on-screen chemistry.

Fans fondly refer to them as KriSa.

Well, every show's turning point is about the main lead reuniting or separating which brings a huge to the story.

Currently, the ardent fans of Woh To Hai Albelaa and KriSa are heartbroken as Sayuri is all set to leave Kanha.

The duo's jodi is trending on social media as fans share this heartbreaking moment and want KriSa to be together forever.

ALSO READ: Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Love Is In The Air! Sayuri blushes while sharing her feelings with Kanha, the couple gets intimate

Several clips from the episode are being shared on social media as it is heartbreaking for everyone to see Kanha and Sayuri separating.

Take a look:

Kanha is disheartened still he tried his best.

Sayuri's denial wasn't a shock for him as he knew she loves him. But her sudden decision of leaving the house and parting ways made him suffer on her Birthday #KriSa #HibaNawab #ShaheerAsKrishna #ShaheerSheikh #WohToHaiAlbelaa pic.twitter.com/Qs6FGSZQyv — ⁷Rio (@Rio_ChaiPio) July 26, 2022

Kanha : Hum tujhse pyaar karte hai. I love you..

Sayuri : I don’t



Sayuri why did you break Kanha's heart like this #ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsKrishna #KriSa #WohToHaiAlbelaa pic.twitter.com/BtJAEYzcnr — Priya!!Only Shaheer Matters (@Priya8729) July 26, 2022

Ignoring the stryline, Shaheer looked so fine!Those chote chote baal behind his neck, covering his forehead & the babyish cheeks#ShaheerSheikh #HibaNawab #KriSa #WohToHaiAlbelaa pic.twitter.com/a2eqq3gxzT — MissK (@Missmedico21) July 26, 2022

K: Hum tujhse pyaar karte hai. I love you..

S: I don’t...



I loved how he confessed in front of everyone especially Saroj & Anjali. After these, I really don't want him to go behind Sayu.Let Sayu value him first #ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsKrishna #KriSa #WohToHaiAlbelaa pic.twitter.com/9Rryb0JBr2 — MohuᵃᵈʳⁱLoml Kanha(@Shaheerparadise) July 26, 2022

There was no need to ask such questions on Kanha's character in front of everyone n insult him thoroughly. He doesn't deserve this much of humiliation



I'm happy that he spoke when it went against him baselessly#KriSa #ShaheerAsKrishna #shaheersheikh #WohToHaiAlbelaa pic.twitter.com/sW2msh3DlO — Titli ♡ ᵃᵇⁱʳ⁻ᵏᵃⁿʰᵃ ♡ (@ImTitli20) July 26, 2022

Well, Anjali is becoming a major barrier in Kanha and Sayuri's life. If that was not enough, Saroj and Kusum also supported her to make sure that Sayuri leaves Kanha.

Sayuri left everything for Kanha's happiness so that he can unite with Anjali and lead a happy life.

Well, Kanha and Sayuri's separation has brought a big twist to the story.

Will Anjali be able to win Kanha's heart? Will Kanha forget Sayuri? What do you think? How excited are you for the upcoming episode of Woh To Hai Albelaa? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: https:Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Amazing! Sayuri feels sad thinking about the financial problems, Kanha tries to make her feel better