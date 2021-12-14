Sad: Here is what Salman Khan has to say on Late actor Sidharth Shukla’s BIRTH ANNIVERSARY

MUMBAI: Late actor Sidharth Shukla had a massive fan following.

While he was already a superstar in the television world and was an aspiring Bollywood face, his chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill made him a worldwide star! When none would have expected, the actor suffered from a massive stroke and passed away leaving the world in a state of shock and disbelief.

Sidharth Shukla's 41st birth anniversary was celebrated on Sunday, December 12. A day after, his family shared a gratitude-filled note for his fans and family.

The note shared by Sidharth Shukla's family read: "Sidharth's Birthday would have been a much more difficult day for us but seeing all the love sent his way made it easier and beautiful. We feel blessed that Sidharth is still being showered with unconditional love and continues to live in all our hearts, forever. A heartfelt Thank You from us to each and everyone of you! We are grateful for all the love you have shown to our family, including our father. Please keep Sidharth and our family in your thoughts and prayers always. Shukla Family.

Bigg Boss' host Salman Khan also remembered Sidharth Shukla on his birthday and dedicated the entire episode to him.

He also told the contestants, "Today is the birthday of a 'Bigg Boss' winner who is no longer among us. So, today's episode is dedicated to you. The irreplaceable Sidharth Shukla. You left us too soon buddy. Missing you and wishing you on this special day." Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 on September 2.

CREDIT: TOI