Sad! Jannat Zubair's maternal grandfather; passes away

MUMBAI : Jannat Zubair is known for shows like Kashi, Phulwa, and Tu Aashiqui. The actress shared the news of her matenal grandfather's demise on her social media account.

She posted photos from her childhood with her grandfather. They see her sitting on his lap, riding on his back and playing in water with him sitting beside her.

Alongside the photos, she wrote, "Mere nanu Allah apko Jannat ata farmaye."

The actress was recently seen in Bigg Boss 15 along with Siddharth Nigam. They had a gala time on the show with the host Salman Khan and managed to make him dance to the beats of their song.

Currently, she is on a break from television and wants to break the monotony of working in a daily soap.

The actress had said, "Working for a TV show is not as easy as it seems. Right from erratic schedules to hours of shoot, you don’t even get a minute for yourself. I wanted to do other things and also spend time with my family."

