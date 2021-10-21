SAD: Late actor Sidharth Shukla’s music video with Shehnaaz Gill’s BTS moments from their music video will twinge your hearts

MUMBAI: The recent demise of television star, Siddharth Shukla, had broken the hearts of million fans and television stars.

Sidharth Shukla had shot for a music video titled 'Habit' along with Shehnaaz Gill in Goa. Post the actor's demise, fans requested the makers of music video to release the song as a tribute to the late actor. A few days ago, the makers had released a poster revealing the song will be out on October 21, but they had changed the title to 'Adhura', which had upset fans. But after fans requested them to keep the title same 'Habit', they retained it. Finally, the music label Saregama has released the song a day earlier! (Also Read: KYA BAAT HAIN! Sidharth Shukla had the most DIGNIFIED response to a netizen who had a DISGRACEFUL comment on his and Shehnaaz Gill's fandom)

The song is composed by Arko, lyrics are penned by Kumaar and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko. The shayari is by Khalid Sharif.

Some BTS scenes are also shown in the video.

As requested by fans, the song is not manipulated and it is 'as it is'! The lyrics ‘Teri Ik Baat Bhi Sach Nahi Lagdi, Mainu Chhod De Na Soneya', ‘Aaj kal Mujhse Yun Rakhda Hai Duriyaan', ‘Dil Todne Ka Habit Hai, Toh Dil Tod De Na Soneya' and others will remind us of Sidharth and break our heart!

