Sad! List of TV shows that failed to impress audiences

From Balika Vadhu to Sirf Tum, television show which failed to create a lasting impression on the audiences and had to wrap up in spite of having a stellar cast
MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu was one of the biggest brands on Indian TV. So, when the launch of Balika Vadhu 2 happened, there was a sense of excitement. The show is known to be relevant, especially in rural and small-town India. The makers roped in Shivangi Joshi, who is a hugely popular name in Indian TV. Randeep Rai become a heartthrob as Sameer Maheshwari from Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai. The great pairing could not save the show.

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes made Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi one of the most loved shows on TV. But the third season did not succeed as the connect between DevAkshi was missing from the audience.

Star Plus’ roped in Sharad Malhotra in this historical show about Bakshi Jagabandhu. He was a freedom fighter from Odisha. The show ran for just five months. It was a high-budget endeavour and the channel could not afford it. The cast did good though.

Vivian Dsena-Eisha Singh’s show is till on air but fans are upset seeing the story and plot. It is just too cliched. Sirf Tum is a TV adaptation of the film, Kabir Singh. We hope fans do not disappoint loyal fans of Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh, both are good actors.

One of the biggest disasters in the Naagin franchise was Naagin 4. The show was marred by a number of things ranging from poor script to the pandemic. It had a great cast of Nia Sharma Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin. It is known as the poorest season of the show.

