Sad! MTV Splitsvilla 9’s Aditya Singh Rajput’s last social media post before he was found dead in his apartment bathroom

The actor was rushed to the hospital but was said to be dead on arrival. The news has brought a wave of shock among his family and friends.
Aditya Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: Aditya Singh Rajput gained immense fame and popularity with his stint in the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 9. Sadly, the actor was found dead in his apartment bathroom in the afternoon due to drug overdose on Monday afternoon. The actor was rushed to the hospital but was said to be dead on arrival. The news has brought a wave of shock among his family and friends.

Also Read- Aditya Singh Rajput to feature in a highly emotional music video along with Shweta Kothari for Zee Music

Aditya’s friends and family are yet to come to terms with his tragic death. His friend who found him on the bathroom floor told a news portal, “Aditya was found unconscious in his bathroom by another friend, who took him to the nearby hospital along with the watchman. He probably died after hitting his head on the floor or maybe had a heart attack. The police have already started their investigation and we are all waiting for the post-mortem reports. Let’s all wait till we jump to a conclusion.”

A couple of hours before his death, Aditya posted a picture on his social media handle that was captioned, “Sunday funday with besties.”

Aditya was only 32 years old and his untimely death has left a void in the entertainment circles. 

As per reports, Aditya has featured in over 400 plus commercials and was most recently seen in the ZEE5 OTT series Poison. The actor’s friend Subuhi Joshi too confirmed the news of his death.

Aditya had been a part of several projects like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Code Red, and Aahat among others. 

We pray that his soul rests in peace.

Also Read- Major blast from the past in MTV Splitsvilla 9

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-Indianexpress

