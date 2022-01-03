SAD! Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh reveals scary details of how their 11-month old son Sufi fought COVID-19 Like a Total Champion!

MUMBAI: Nakul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are some of the cutest couples on Television. So when their Son Sufi was born, the blue-eyed boy stole everyone's heart and pictures went viral because of his blonde hair and cute looks.

Two weeks ago, Nakuul Mehta, the star of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, tested positive for Coronavirus. His wife Jankee Parekh has revealed that their son Sufi contracted the virus too. Sufi is only 11 months old. Her son's fever was 104 degrees and would not come down with home medications and sponges. The lady also had to miss out on her sister's wedding.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Vedika’s masterstroke reveals Ram’s love confession for her

In an emotional post on Instagram she detailed the incidents of Sufi brush with the Virus, she wrote, "While most of you may know that my husband tested positive 2 weeks ago, I also got the symptoms a couple of days later. I thought not attending my sister’s wedding was the worst that Covid could do to me, not realizing that what I was about to experience in the coming week were to be the hardest days of my life, yet." She later went on to reveal that their son, Sufi started developing fever and they panicked as parents

When Sufi's fever reaches 104 degrees, he was rushed to the COVID ICU. She says her fighter went through it all. In order to lower her son's temperature, she injected him with saline, IVs, and gave him injections. Jankee Parekh wrote, "Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it?". As a result of COVID-19, it appears Jankee Parekh was unable to stay with him for longer times. It appears she was infected as well. Their nanny has agreed to stay with the boy for a couple of days in COVID-19.

The singer shared that she wanted to talk about her experience to raise awareness in other parents of infants and young children to not panic but to be careful. Jankee Parekh expressed her pride in her son's fight against the disease. Kudos go out to the parents of the baby boy from Ishqbaaaz actors Kunal Jaisingh and Shrenu Parikh. In the near future, Nakuul Mehta is expected to resume shooting for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.

For more Entertainment News, Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! It's high time Ram and Priya's love story kickstarts in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2