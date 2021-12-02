SAD: One should never text or talk on the phone when you are on the move unless it is urgent, says actress Nikita Dutta as her phone got STOLEN!

MUMBAI: There are a lot of burglaries and thefts going on every passing day.

It has become like a routine to open the paper and read about chain snatching and other stealing taking place everyday. When walking on the road too, one can see posters and flyers put up to make people aware that it is a ‘theft zone’ and that they should take care of their belongings.

Well, now actress Nikita Dutta has been subjected to a mobile theft while she was on the move.

(Also Read: Exclusive! I made my mom sit next to me when I saw the original movie: Nikita Dutta on her preparation for thr movie Dybbuk)

The actress was texting on her phone when she was out for a walk in Bandra on November 28 at around 7.45 pm when two men on a bike snatched her phone. She tried chasing them, but they fled. Nikita has filed a complaint at the Bandra Police Station.

Nikita says she has learnt her lesson. “One should never text or talk on the phone when you are on the move unless it is urgent. I am thankful that I wasn’t hurt. I hope I am able to get my phone back,” says the actress who has acted in the movie Kabir Singh and has also been a part of TV and web shows.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Rocket Gang director Bosco Martis calls Nikita Dutta a "hard-working actress," here's why!)

CREDIT: TOI, TellyChakkar