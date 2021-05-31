Sad! This Pandya Store actor lost a relative to COVID for the lack of a bed

MUMBAI: Kanwar Dhillon is presently shooting for Pandya Store out of Mumbai. He is ready to stay away from his family. "Something that has been playing on my mind right now is kuchh bhi ho jaye kaam chalna chahiye. I sat at home during the last lockdown, so I know how important it is to work right now. Forget about staying away from family for a month or two, now if I have to stay away from them for months too, I don't mind that. I feel lucky that I have work during these tough times," he said.

The actor also lost a loved one to COVID

recently. "The times have been really tough for the nation. A few weeks back I lost my cousin in Delhi because of COVID. She was in her 40s. The saddest part is that we couldn't arrange for a bed for her in Delhi. We had spent so much money in arranging medicines and injections for her but things got really worse for her and she couldn't survive. The unfortunate part is that despite the first wave hitting us we were not prepared this time," he shared.

Kanwar is the son of film and television actor Deep Dhillon. He made his debut with Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha Season 2 and has been playing the role of Shiva Pandya in Pandya Store.

Credits: TOI