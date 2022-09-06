Sad! Politician and TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain no more

MUMBAI: Pakistani MP Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away at the age of 49. He fell unconscious at his home and was rushed to Aga Khan University Hospital but could not be revived. Confirming his death, PTI leader Jamal Siddiqui said that an employee of Aamir Liaquat informed him about his death. The hospital management said that the cause of the death of Amir Liaquat would be known only after the autopsy.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Romantic! Ranbir’s surprise for Prachi, Rhea interrupts their precious moment

Aamir Liaquat Hussain was a former member of the National Assembly (MNA) and popular television host.

He reportedly felt discomfort on but refused to go to the hospital. His employee, Javed, said a scream was heard from Liaquat's room. Hussain's domestic staff broke down his room's door when they did not receive any reply from him, Geo News reported.

The Express Tribune reported that National Assembly speaker Pervaiz Ashraf has confirmed the reports and postponed the session of the House to mark the death of the lawmaker.

The police said the body will be shifted to Jinnah Hospital or Civil Hospital for post-mortem after which it would be handed over to the immediate family.

Before joining the PTI, he was a member of the MQM-P. He had served as state minister during the government of military dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP chairperson, and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed shock over the demise of the former lawmaker.

Karachi DIG East Muquddas Haider said prima facie no foul play could be detected. The police have initiated a probe into his death. The cops conducted a search at his home in Karachi's Khudadad Colony, reported Geo TV. He will also check CCTV footage.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Romantic! Ranbir’s surprise for Prachi, Rhea interrupts their precious moment

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times