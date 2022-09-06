Sad! Politician and TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain no more

Pakistani MP Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away at the age of 49. He fell unconscious at his home and was rushed to Aga Khan University Hospital but could not be revived.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 18:33
Sad! Politician and TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain no more

MUMBAI: Pakistani MP Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away at the age of 49. He fell unconscious at his home and was rushed to Aga Khan University Hospital but could not be revived. Confirming his death, PTI leader Jamal Siddiqui said that an employee of Aamir Liaquat informed him about his death. The hospital management said that the cause of the death of Amir Liaquat would be known only after the autopsy.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Romantic! Ranbir’s surprise for Prachi, Rhea interrupts their precious moment

Aamir Liaquat Hussain was a former member of the National Assembly (MNA) and popular television host.

He reportedly felt discomfort on but refused to go to the hospital. His employee, Javed, said a scream was heard from Liaquat's room. Hussain's domestic staff broke down his room's door when they did not receive any reply from him, Geo News reported.

The Express Tribune reported that National Assembly speaker Pervaiz Ashraf has confirmed the reports and postponed the session of the House to mark the death of the lawmaker.

The police said the body will be shifted to Jinnah Hospital or Civil Hospital for post-mortem after which it would be handed over to the immediate family.

Before joining the PTI, he was a member of the MQM-P. He had served as state minister during the government of military dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP chairperson, and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed shock over the demise of the former lawmaker.

Karachi DIG East Muquddas Haider said prima facie no foul play could be detected. The police have initiated a probe into his death. The cops conducted a search at his home in Karachi's Khudadad Colony, reported Geo TV. He will also check CCTV footage.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Romantic! Ranbir’s surprise for Prachi, Rhea interrupts their precious moment

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times

Aamir Liaquat Hussain Pakistani politician host member of national assembly MNA TV news pti Pervez Musharraf Murad Ali Shah TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 18:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Check out what Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan is upto in her free time
Mumbai: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
Sad! Politician and TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain no more
MUMBAI: Pakistani MP Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away at the age of 49. He fell unconscious at his home and was rushed...
Impressive! Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree GROOVING to THIS song of Adnan Sami and Sunidhi Chauhan is not to be missed
MUMBAI: With her dance videos, Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma Chahal has been enthralling the netizens....
Swaran Ghar: Stubborn! Vikram wants to expose Swaran’s truth to Bebe, Swaran cries for everything that the photo ruined
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves...
Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets trolled again, "He is a big opportunist person, we shall not waste money watching his movie" netizens are saying
MUMBAI: Recently we have seen the actor Akshay Kumar visiting the holy places before the release of his movie Samrat...
EXCITING! Have a look at Naagin 6's Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash's lavish home, it would give you all the desi vibes
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the Telly-world.  Also read: ...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets trolled again, "He is a big opportunist person, we shall not waste money watching his movie" netize
Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets trolled again, "He is a big opportunist person, we shall not waste money watching his movie" netizens are saying
Latest Video