SAD! Sasural Simar Ka 2's Jayati Bhatia mourns the demise of her mother

However, when the Police come for the investigation, she not only burns the evidence but the next her parent's mark entry shocking everyone. Intriguingly, these two parents for Dhami are fake and are plotted by Dhami to trap Simar and the Oswals. And now a new challenge comes up for Simar and Aarav.
MUMBAI: Colors' Sasural Simar Ka 2 has been a buzzing show and all the characters in the show have their unique charm to leave the fans in awe.

Jayati Bhatia has been a household name for decades, from Mataji to Geetanjali Devi, she has always given us some stellar performances onscreen. Well, the sad news is that her mother is no more. She took to her Instagram sharing the news and captioned:

our favourite #chhobichatterjee ...left us to look after & make happy those who maybe needed her more than me & you..
She was #beautiful ...inside & outside..
Her capacity to love people always astounded me...
Her laughter created more laughters..
Her smile lit up my world..
Ma's big bindi & warm hug & her voice calling out to me 'Mammaaaa' ..
I am proud to be your daughter..
'MAA TUMI KI SHUNDOR'..

We wish all the strength to Jayati in these testing times, talking about the show, currently, we see, Reema and Simar collect strong evidence against Dhami about how she burned down her house and killed her parents. However, when the Police come for the investigation, she not only burns the evidence but the next her parent's mark entry shocking everyone. Intriguingly, these two parents for Dhami are fake and are plotted by Dhami to trap Simar and the Oswals. And now a new challenge comes up for Simar and Aarav.

Simar will now face a tough time as Dhami's parents give a warning to Geetanjali Devi that they will prove Aarav and Simar's marriage invalid and so will snatch Aarav from the family. Now, it would be highly intensified to watch how Simar will now save her family from Dhami and her fake evil parents.

