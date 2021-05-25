Sad! Sreejita De postpones wedding due to the pandemic

MUMBAI: Sreejita De says that battling the coronavirus together has been an eye-opener for her and beau Michael Blohm Pape.

The actress shares, “Both Michael and I tested positive for COVID-19 last month. We always knew that we would support and love each other through all the ups and downs of life, and fighting this virus together has made our bond stronger. It made us reexamine our priorities.”

She recalls, “We met in January 2019, when I had gone to a restaurant with my friends. Michael, too, happened to be there, and I found him really cute. So, I walked up to him and we exchanged numbers. However, it was only two months later that I sent him a text message and we started meeting. As they say, the rest is history.”

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve that year. “We had planned to tie the knot in December 2020, but postponed it due to the pandemic. Since the situation continues to be grim, we plan to get married next year. We will have an Indian shaadi early next year and a German wedding in summer,” she said.

The actress, who also has Uttaran and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka to her credit, plans to relocate to Germany in a few years. While Sreejita’s parents were not averse to her marrying someone from another culture, they were apprehensive about her moving to another country. She says, “Initially, my parents weren’t too happy with my choice, as they couldn’t come to terms with the fact that I would move to another country. But, they were very happy after meeting Michael and his parents. The biggest barrier is the language. Both our mothers aren’t fluent in English, and it’s a laugh riot to watch them together. They communicate via sign language and gestures.”

Credits: TOI