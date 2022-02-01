Sad! The pandemic made a big impact on my career, as soon as I signed new shows, they went off air: Story 9 Months Ki actress Kaushiki Rathore

MUMBAI: Actress Kaushiki Rathore has been seen in shows like Krishna Chali London, Gudiya Hamara Sabhi Pe Bhari and her last show was Story 9 months Ki.

Sharing about how Covid-19 period affected her life, Kaushiki says, “The pandemic has made a big impact on my career because as soon as I signed new shows, they went off air. The same thing happened to me for 2 years straight. So COVID-19 is the biggest truth of our life which has stopped all the work and has had a huge impact on the entertainment industry, many things have slowed down, even after the lockdown was lifted, the industry isn't running as fast as it was."

Further on being asked what type of characters she wants to do next, Kaushiki says, “At the beginning of my career, I could not think much. I wasn’t selective of my work, when I came to Mumbai as there was a pressure to get shows. So in that situation, whatever shows I got, I said yes to those characters. But now is the time when I want to choose my own roles. I want to play a role in which I can show variation in acting through my craft. So now I am really looking out for a strong character in a good project.”

CREDIT: TOI