Sad! A toxic relationship is never good for anyone: Avinash Sachdev on CALLING OFF his 4 year old RELATIONSHIP with Palak Purswani

MUMBAI: It was in January 2021, that Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani had a roka ceremony in Mumbai, where they had also announced the opening of their venture. Post that the two were facing troubles in their relationship.

While Palak has removed all the pictures with Avinash on her social media handles, Avinash is yet to do so.

A day ago, Palak Purswani confirmed her breakup with Avinash Sachdev. The couple ended their 4-year relationship a few months ago. Talking about the breakup Palak had said, "I don’t want to get into the details because I respect the four years that we have had together. All I know is that I am in a much better space now. I have forgiven him for something he never apologised for!"

Now Avinash too has spoken about it. In an exclusive chat with a media portal, he said, “This topic is pretty old now. I have completely moved on and this is done and dusted for me. Anyway I do not want to comment on what she has said. That is her perspective; whatever happens is always a two-way street. Taali kabhi ek haath se nahi bajti. I appreciate the beautiful time we have spent together and I respect her and her family and that will never go away. So, yes, whatever happened was good for both of us.”

He further added, “A toxic relationship is never good for anyone. Be it a romantic relationship with your partner or any other bond, it can never be good.”

Clearly, the relationship has ended on a sour note. Breakups are never easy to deal with and can make a person bitter in life.

