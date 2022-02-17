Sad: Within half an hour of having his dinner, he got a heart attack - shares Bappi Da's son-in-law Gobind Bansal on the legendary singer and music composer’s DEMISE

MUMBAI: Bappi Lahiri's last on-screen appearance was at 'Bigg Boss 15', where he went along with his grandson to promote the latter's song 'Bachcha Party'.

He was 69 when he breathed his last on Tuesday night at a hospital in Mumbai. He passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

Bappi Da's son-in-law Gobind Bansal shared, "It is a very sad day today for us. Dada has entertained the entire country and everybody loved him."

Talking about how he passed away on Tuesday night, Bansal shared, "He had been admitted in the hospital for three weeks but was discharged and was back home. He also had his dinner last night at around 8:30-9 pm. But within half an hour of having his dinner, he got a heart attack. His pulse rate had gotten low. He was rushed to the hospital and the doctors declared at 11:44 that he is no more."

The cremation ceremony of the iconic singer will take place on Thursday morning after the arrival of Bappi's son Bappa Lahiri from Los Angeles.

Bappi Da's grandson Swastik Bansal broke down while expressing his sadness. Talking about his grandfather, he said, "He started my music career and he is my idol. It is because of him that I am a singer today. I love him and will always love him. I still can't believe that my dadu is no more."

