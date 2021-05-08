Sadiya Siddiqui reveals how she got Aurra Bhatnagar aka Bondita of Barrister Babu to learn a monologue, says she is a sweetheart and a talented child

MUMBAI: Sadiya is one of the most senior and successful actresses on television. She has been part of shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Maan, Sanjivini, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, and Balika Vadhu.

The actress had taken a break from television for some time and was doing movies and web series. Now, she is back with a bang as she has entered the serial Barrister Babu.

Sadiya plays the role of Bondita’s Bua Dadi, Taku Maa, and stops Bondita from studying further.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sadiya and asked her how it was to shoot with the entire cast and crew especially Aurra.

To which, the actress said that the cast and crew are lovely to work with. During a scene, Aurra was not in a mood to learn a monologue. Then Sadiya told her that if she learns these lines, she will give her a kiss.

Aurra was happy to hear and then learnt her lines and gave a good shot post which the entire cast and crew applauded her for her performance.

Sadiya said that some people thought that Aurra wouldn’t be able to do the role because of her young age, but she knew that kids are talented and that she would do it. You need to get friendly and comfortable with them.

The actress at the end said that initially, Aurra was scared of her, but then eventually, they built a great bond of friendship and comfort with each other.

Sadiya said that it’s a pleasure to work with this cast and crew, especially the actors, who welcomed her with open arms.

