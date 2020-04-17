Sagar Deshmukh has this in common with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

MUMBAI: Star Bharat decided to air one of its most talked shows, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar- Ek Maha Manav Ki Maha Gatha. The show went on air on April 14, which marks the 129th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. The show is an adaptation of the Marathi serial, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar – Mahamanvachi Gauravgatha that’s aired on Star Pravah.

Sagar Deshmuk, who is essaying the lead role of B.R. Ambedkar, spoke to a media portal on his unexpected journey. He also revealed what helped him to get into the skin of the character is the resemblance of the degree that he pursued. The actor has completed his degree in Law from ILS Law college, Pune. So, we see that just like his on-screen character, Sagar too has a degree in law.

Said Sagar, 'I am a student of ILS Law College, Pune. Passed out in 2003. We had the Constitution of India back then in our syllabus. So actually, I came to know more about Dr Ambedkar in my college days when I first opened the constitution of India to read. Never had I imagined to play the Janak of our constitution. What a journey this has been. I am really fortunate to have played Dr Ambedkar. The love which I got from the audience is unbelievable.'

The actor also added, 'When I was offered the role of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, I found it challenging but didn't want to miss this lifetime opportunity. I read Ambedkar's biography written by Dhananjay Keer which helped me to know the unknown facts about the great leader.'

