Sagarika Ghatge thanks everyone for the birthday wishes with a lovely post

MUMBAI: Sagarika Ghatge, who is married to cricketer Zaheer Khan, has thanked everyone for the birthday wishes.

She took to her Instagram handle and thanked everyone with a lovely post. She shared a picture wherein the birthday girl can be seen holding balloons and smiling like a kid. The table is decorated with not one but three yummy cakes.

Thanking everyone, she wrote, “Blessed - thank you to each and every one of you for so much love and the lovely wishes . Grateful and blessed.”

On the professional front, Sagarika is known for her role of Preeti Sabharwal in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India. She has also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.