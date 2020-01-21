News

Sahil Khattar or Syed Kirmani? Can you spot the difference?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2020 10:45 AM

MUMBAI: Actor Sahil Khattar has clearly taken the world by storm by his portrayal of cricketer Syed Kirmani in Kabir Khan's 83. Not only does he looks uncannily similar to Syed with his bald appearance, but he seems to have aligned his personality too with him.

Sahil, who is quite the YouTube sensation and host, has perfectly emulated the wicketkeeper. Right from the way he looks, to how he walks and plays the game as well as his team spirit, Sahil is totally done justice to his role. Buzz is that the actor took the cricket practice sessions rather seriously to emulate Syed's form and style of playing the game.  We can't wait for the film to release!

