Sahil Phull turns emotional as 'Dosti Anokhi' ends

Actor Sahil Phull, who is currently seen playing the role of protogonist Kashi in TV show 'Dosti Anokhi', feels emotional as he wraps up shooting.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 09:30
MUMBAI: Actor Sahil Phull, who is currently seen playing the role of protogonist Kashi in TV show 'Dosti Anokhi', feels emotional as he wraps up shooting.

He says: "Its a very emotional moment when you realise its a last day on sets for a show. I believe our show was different in terms of the story and was not a saas bahu saga. Henceforth it couldn't trend on TRP and resulting to which the makers took decision to pull it off. But as an actor I enjoyed the complete journey and was an amazing experience while working and knowing the wonderful team."

The show also stars popular actors like Rajendra Gupta and Sushmita Mukherjee was launched earlier on February 7 and is going off air on June 10. Sahil shares for his role, he has to work a lot on himself.

He adds: "For my role, Kashi who is a village guy. So had to work a lot on my performance and looks. I got to increase weight. And I don't regret because I already received a lot of appreciation from my audience and that is so encouraging. I'm sure with end of this journey I will have a new start too. I'm looking forward to another new beginnings with this happy ending."

Sahil is known for featuring in shows like 'Piya Rangrezz', 'Kaatelal & Sons', 'Uttaran', 'Haiwaan: The Monster' among others.

SOURCE: IANS

Latest Video