Sai Ketan Rao, aka Agastya From Imlie To Bid Adieu To The Show?

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top television shows. The audience has been showering immense love and appreciation to Imlie and Agastya. Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao essay the lead roles in the show Post Leap.

The audience has witnessed high-voltage drama in the show Imlie. The current track of the show revolves around Imlie and Agastya. As the current plot develops, a startling drama takes place when Agastya believes Imlie's sister Kairi has betrayed his brother and is to blame for his death. Imlie fiercely refutes Agastya's claims made against Kairi. Agastya is adamant and keeps blaming Kairi for the tragedy that unfolded. The family members are left astonished when Imlie loses her cool and slaps Agastya in an outburst of emotion.

If speculations are to be believed, then Sai Ketan Rao, aka Agastya, from the show Imlie is all set to quit the show. The recently aired promo of the show showcased the death of Agastya which may suggest his exit. We wonder what the reasons are for his decision if the rumors are true. We hope these speculations are untrue, as, just like you, we too love and admire Imlie and Agastya and want to see both of them on our television screens. They are the true heartbeat of the show and it's worth saying, the show won't be the same without them.

Imlie, produced by Four Lions Films, airs on Star Plus at 8.30 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.