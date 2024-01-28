Sai Ketan Rao, aka Agastya, from the Star Plus show Imlie, gives us a Sneak peek about the intriguing promo of the show! Deets Inside-

Sai Ketan Rao

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows on television. The audience has been showering Imlie and Atharva with love and appreciation. Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao essay the lead roles in the show Post Leap and play the characters Imlie and Agastya, respectively.

Audience to witness high-voltage drama in the Star Plus show Imlie. The makers dropped an interesting promo that showcases Imlie and Agastya in disguise as Savitri and Satyavan for a drama that they will enact, but it looks like there is something else in store for the duo. Amidst the play, Imlie and Agastya get a hint of them being separated, but will this be true? Will Imlie be able to save Agastya from the unseen tragedy that awaits to strike them? It will be intriguing to witness how Imlie safeguards Agastya, and as the promo suggests, who is the person who has stabbed Agastya and what his real intentions are for him to do it.

Sai Ketan Rao, aka Agastya, from the Star Plus show Imlie shares, "The track of the show has become intriguing and is going to keep audiences hooked on to their seats. Major drama awaits the audience. Imlie and Agastya are now giving their relationship one more chance, but a new twist is ready to enter their lives. The promo depicts that during a play performed by Imlie and Agastya, she saves him from Yamraj, but will Imlie be able to save Agastya from the evil eyes of someone who is waiting to ruin their happy abode? Will Imlie be able to discover who this person with evil intentions is? Brace yourselves to witness the mystery getting resolved."

Watch Imlie  produced by Four Lions Films today The on Star Plus at 8.30 p.m.

