Sai Ketan Rao opens up about the difference he experienced working in the Hindi and South industry

MUMBAI: Star Plus' newly launched show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali has become everyone's favourite in no time.

South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi on the show.

Sai has become the heartthrob of the nation and fans are loving to see his swag as Raghav Rao in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

While fans adore Shivangi for her cute looks and million-dollar smile, Sai is being loved for his handsome and dashing looks.

Sai has developed a massive fan following across the nation and everyone wants to know everything about him.

We all know that Sai has worked majorly for the Telugu industry and now stepped into the Hindi TV industry with Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

In one of his interviews, Sai was asked to reveal any differences he found so far in the South and Hindi industry while working.

Sai revealed that there's just one difference in language rest everything is the same.

From the setup to the people and how the people shoot, everything is the same.

Well, Sai is definitely trying his best to impress everyone with his presence on the show and he has already garnered a huge fan base in no time.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is based on Star Maa's Telugu series Gorintaku and produced by SOL Productions and Sandiip Films.

