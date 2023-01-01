Sai Tamhankar to host 'Postcards from Maharashtra' on National Geographic

From checking out the state's variety of cuisines to exploring its places of worship, forts, and historical monuments, the seven-part series 'Postcards from Maharashtra' gave the actress and show host Sai Tamhankar new insights into the people and culture of her state.
MUMBAI : From checking out the state's variety of cuisines to exploring its places of worship, forts, and historical monuments, the seven-part series 'Postcards from Maharashtra' gave the actress and show host Sai Tamhankar new insights into the people and culture of her state.

Sai was seen most recently in Subhash Ghai's crime thriller 'Black & White'. She made her Marathi cinema debut with 'Sanai Chaughade' and appeared in the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Ghajini' as well.

Talking about hosting the series, she said: "Through this opportunity, I got a chance to experience and rekindle my love for the mystic beauty, palatable delicacies, and the rich Marathi culture like a traveller. Being part of the series made me feel proud to be a Marathi Mulgi and this series will always own a special place in my heart."

Through the series, Sai will be seen talking about the ancient caves of Elephanta, UNESCO heritage sites in Aurangabad, and the temples of Pune and Nashik. Apart from exploring different places, forts, and temples, the audience will also get to see the host enjoying the local food of Maharashtra.

'Postcards from Maharashtra' will be starting on December 29 on the National Geographic channel in India.

Source : Ians 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 17:45

