Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerjee open up about working with one another after 12 years on KBC 13’s Shaandaar Shukravaar

MUMBAI: Meeting a friend after years certainly brings back a whole lot of memories, right? What about actors who are very dear friends and reunite after 12 long years on screen? Such was the case with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan who will be seen on Sony Entertainment Televisions’ Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari for the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode this Friday. An evening that will follow multiple conversations and unending entertainment, Rani and Saif will be seen speaking about working together after 12 years and the visible changes from then and now.

Going first, Rani Mukerji expresses, “So when I first worked with Saif in Hum Tum, he was very child-like. And then, I saw Saif at various stages in his life. His ups and downs, I have seen it all with him. And finally today, after 12 years when I met him for ‘Bunty aur Babli 2’, I found him to be a highly mature person. His personality has changed completely. His funny nature (Majakiya) has been consistent throughout. With a poker face he jokes around and I enjoy that a lot. On the sets, Saif comes up with certain things that we can’t even think of and keep laughing, and with Saif’s poker face, we can’t even tell if he’s joking or not. That is consistent.”

She further adds, “And this time, I am a mother to my daughter Adira and Saif is Taimur’s father so, our conversations were more around both our children as to what is Taimur doing and what is Adira doing. The age gap between the two is only one year so our conversations were more about our kids. I always enjoy working with him because he’s a very good actor and I consider him to be one of the finest actors in India. His comic timing is really nice. So, that’s why I really like working with Saif as an actor because, I get the chance to give my best because there’s such a great actor in front of me and I don’t want to feel that if I’m not on my toes then I’ll miss it.”

Furthermore, Saif Ali Khan added, “I think the same as well! Rani is a very good actor and from the start, she said it correctly that I was childish and I think I used to irritate her a lot. So, she’s seen a lot of changes in me and I think I grew up a little bit while working with her also. She’s given me good relationship advice and we’ve become friends over the years. I felt really nice working with you (Rani). And, this time, what was special was people said that it’s been 12 years since you worked and it’s been a great pairing and actually, I felt that I had a lot of pressure to do good work because we had to look fresh when people watch the film. So there was a little pressure, but from the first shot on the first day, I felt that we’re back doing something that we’re used to doing. So it was very special for me. Thank you, Rani.”

From opening up about their journey into B-Town to shaking a leg on, ‘UP Hile, Patna Hile’, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari will be seen engaging the audiences to the best of their ability. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will be seen sharing their connect with Kolkata and how much they adore Bengali dishes and a lot more awaits your way this Friday.

The guests will be seen donating the proceeds from the winning amount to The Bandra Holy Family Hospital for their NICU department so that they can get new equipment to take care of the premature babies.

Tune-in to Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s Shaandaar Shukravaar episode on 19th November at 9:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television