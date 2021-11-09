Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji to grace Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses.

The USP of the show is a unique style in which legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts it, and the audiences love to watch him as the host of the show.

As we have seen, many Bollywood personalities grace the show and play for a cause.

The latest we hear is that Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are the next guests in the show for Shaandaar Shukravaar. Saif and Rani will be sitting on the hotseat and expected to have a gala time together. This particular episode will go on air next Friday.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021. The rib-tickling comedy will pit the two sets of con-stars, from different generations, against each other as they show their mastery over disguises to outwit each other!

Apart from Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh has several films in the pipeline, including Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Mayday directed by Ajay Devgn, and The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone, among others.