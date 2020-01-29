Saina Nehwal joins BJP

MUMBAI: Badminton champion Saina Nehwal, whose biopic is in the making, joined the ruling BJP.

The ace shuttler is likely to campaign for the party ahead of the February 8 Delhi election.

Saina, 29, is inspired by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. She said, “I have won medals for the country. I am a very hardworking and I love hardworking persons. I can see Prime Minister Narendra Modi does so much for the country, I want to do something for the country with him. I draw a lot of inspiration from Narendra sir.”

Saina Nehwal is a world famous Badminton player. A former world number one, her contribution in the field of badminton is immense. She has won innumerable medals for the country. She has been bestowed with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award and Padma Bhushan. She is preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Coming back to Saina Nehwal’s biopic, the film will see Hasee Toh Phasee actress Parineeti Chopra in the title role. Directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film will star Manav Kaul as Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal's coach, and Paresh Rawal as Saina Nehwal's father.

Credits: ndtv.com