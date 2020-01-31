Saina Nehwal looks cute as she teams up her denim jacket with a floral printed dress

MUMBAI: Saina Nehwal, who played a key role in popularizing badminton in India, has shared a lovely photo of herself on her Instagram handle.

As we know denim jacket is currently in vogue and perhaps it is one of the garments to never go out of fashion. Now, here we have Saina giving us a glimpse of her denim game. The badminton star can be seen sporting a lovely floral printed dress which she paired up with a denim jacket. She looked cute in it. Take a look at her picture below.

Saina, 29, joined the BJP on Wednesday. She is inspired by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. “I have won medals for the country. I am a very hardworking and I love hardworking persons. I can see Prime Minister Narendra Modi does so much for the country, I want to do something for the country with him. I draw a lot of inspiration from Narendra sir,” she said.

Saina is a world famous Badminton player. A former world number one, her contribution in the field of badminton is immense. She has won innumerable medals for the country. She has been bestowed with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award and Padma Bhushan. She is preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Her biopic is in the making. The film will see Parineeti Chopra in the title role. Directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film will star Manav Kaul as Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal's coach, and Paresh Rawal as Saina Nehwal's father.