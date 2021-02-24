Sajid Khan describes Ankush Bhardwaj as the next Sonu Nigam on Indian Pro Music League

MUMBAI: Zee TV has been a pioneer and a trend-setter in shaping television content over the past three decades and is all set to change the face of music reality shows once again with its latest non-fiction property, the Indian Pro Music League (IPML). In what will be a clutter-breaking format innovation, Zee TV is all set to present audiences with the world’s first-ever music league championship, starting February 26th. While the world of sports has seen several league competitions, this unique music league will have six teams representing different regions of India, battling it out against each other in a musical championship. Each of these six teams supported by leading Bollywood and sports celebrities will have top playback singers as their captains, one reality show star, and one fresh voice. The likes of Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakkar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao have been signed on to captain the 6 zonal teams.

During the grand premiere episode that was shot recently, all the celebrities took to the stage and amazed everyone with their enthralling performances. In fact, the reality star - Ankush Bhardwaj who is a part of the Delhi team - Delhi Jammers surprised everyone with a marvelous performance on a Sajid-Wajid composition that was sung by Sonu Nigam, Ab Mujhe Raat Din. Midway through the song, Ankush mentioned how he is glad that Sajid sir has been helping him train better and it would be an honor for him to sing alongside the popular composer. Sajid Bhai joined Ankush on stage and after applauding him, they both gave the song a melodious

end. Everyone was blown away by Ankush's talent, but Sajid's words truly left everyone stunned. He mentioned how Ankush is the next Sonu Nigam and how this young upcoming singing star reminds him of the country’s favorite playback singer.

As the captain of Delhi Jammers, Sajid Khan, mentioned, “This song has been our favorite composition and of course it has been sung by our dear friend, Sonu Nigam. But after this performance on the Indian Pro Music League stage, I feel Ankush can be this generation’s, Sonu Nigam. Ankush has a melodious voice and after seeing him perform live today, I can see a bright future ahead of him. I am extremely happy that he is part of Delhi Jammers.”

After hearing this surprising claim, Indian Pro Music League host, Karan Wahi asked if Sajid would be ready to write it down on a piece of paper that Ankush will be the next Sonu Nigam. The Delhi Jammers captain didn't blink twice and put pen to paper. In fact, co-captain Neha Bhasin also signed the paper stating the same, leaving Ankush and everyone surprised. Karan Wahi went on to congratulate Ankush and mentioned how this is a big deal that Sajid Khan has signed such a document and he should keep working hard.

While this revelation must have surely left you surprised, wait till you see all the popular Bollywood faces taking over the Indian Pro Music League stage as they sing and dance to upbeat tunes. We are sure the opening ceremony night will be something to watch out for!