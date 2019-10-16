News

Saksham Dayma to join Rajeev Khandelwal’s Court Martial for ZEE5

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
16 Oct 2019 06:12 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the digital world.

We have been at the forefront of reporting updates on almost all digital projects.

We recently reported about actress Roshni Sahota making her digital debut with ZEE5’s Black Tornado.

Now, we have another update on ZEE5's project titled Court Martial, which stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Bhagwan Tiwari, and Govind Pandey.

According to our sources, actor Saksham Dayma will be seen playing a pivotal role in the project.

The actor has successfully proved his acting chops in several projects such as Sarkar, Hitlist, and Force.

Tags > Saksham Dayma, Rajeev Khandelwal, ZEE5, Roshni Sahota, Black Tornado, Bhagwan Tiwari, Govind Pandey, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
R Madhavan
R Madhavan

past seven days