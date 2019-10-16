Saksham Dayma to join Rajeev Khandelwal’s Court Martial for ZEE5

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the digital world.



We have been at the forefront of reporting updates on almost all digital projects.



We recently reported about actress Roshni Sahota making her digital debut with ZEE5’s Black Tornado.



Now, we have another update on ZEE5's project titled Court Martial, which stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Bhagwan Tiwari, and Govind Pandey.



According to our sources, actor Saksham Dayma will be seen playing a pivotal role in the project.



The actor has successfully proved his acting chops in several projects such as Sarkar, Hitlist, and Force.