Salman Khan is all praises for Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself, the show has finally made to the TOP 10 shows when it comes to TRP ratings and that’s because of the content. Every a contestant in the show is strong and is playing the game well.

Shehnaaz who is one the strongest contestant in the house and who is loved by one and all, before entering the house itself Shehnaz had a massive fan following and the actress is loved by one and all, she is one of the few contestants in the Bigg Boss house who gets along with everyone, and who is loved by all the contestants?

She is grabbing the headlines these days for her friendship with Siddarth Shukla and their pair is loved by the audience and the viewers, the audience fondly call them Sidnaaz.

Shehnaaz back in her town is known as Punjab ki Katrina, and is loved by one and all. We have seen during the weekend ka vaar how Salman is shown supporting Shehnaaz and always praising her, and he has said that she is the entertainer of the house.

Now her fans have shared a video, where you can see all the praises that she has got from the superstar and we have seen the soft the corner he has had for her.

